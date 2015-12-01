Dec 1 Neopost SA :

* Q3 revenue 283.6 million euros ($301.07 million) versus 268.5 million euros year ago

* Now sees 2015 organic revenue growth of around -1 pct; previous guidance between -1 pct and +1 pct

* Confirms 2015 current operating margin target excluding charges linked to acquisitions of at least 19.5 pct