Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 Neopost SA :
* Q3 revenue 283.6 million euros ($301.07 million) versus 268.5 million euros year ago
* Now sees 2015 organic revenue growth of around -1 pct; previous guidance between -1 pct and +1 pct
* Confirms 2015 current operating margin target excluding charges linked to acquisitions of at least 19.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)