Feb 24 Atos :

* FY operating income 883.7 million euros ($973.22 million)versus 701.9 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 406.2 million euros versus 265.2 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 10.69 billion euros versus 9.05 billion euros a year ago

* Well positioned in 2016 to continue improving positive revenue growth and to substantially increase profitability and cash generation

* Anticipates an increase of net income by at least +30 pct in 2016

