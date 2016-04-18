BRIEF-Dustin Group: decision regarding contract with Norwegian Statnett appealed
* THE DECISION REGARDING CONTRACT WITH NORWEGIAN STATNETT HAS BEEN APPEALED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 Xilam Animation SA :
* FY current operating profit 1.9 million euros ($2.15 million) versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 1.4 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* Sees strong growth in 2016 and 2017 revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says as a step for sale of battery business to Murata Manufacturing Co as planned, co will transfer its battery business to co's wholly owned unit (TMM), on July 1
WARSAW, April 7 The Polish government supported a U.S. air strike on a Syrian airfield, a cabinet spokesman said on Friday.