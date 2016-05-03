BRIEF-Hubei Dinglong says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
May 3 Netbooster SA :
* Q1 EBITDA 0.8 million euros versus 0.9 million euros ($1.04 million) year ago
* Q1 gross margin 8.9 million euros versus 8.4 million euros year ago
* Sees overall growth of around 10 percent for 2016, with a stable ebitda target of 5.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8692 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
FRANKFURT/DETROIT, April 13 The race to develop and exploit autonomous vehicle technology is reshaping the hierarchy of the automotive industry, replacing traditional top-down manufacturing relationships with complex webs of alliances and acquisitions.