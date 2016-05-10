May 10 A2micile Europe SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 20.6 million euros ($23.5 million) versus 18.6 million euros a year ago

* To propose dividend of 0.37 euros per share; payment date June 10

* Reaffirms 2017 objectives of revenue of 100 million euros and ebitda margin of around 5 percent

* Confirms improvement in profitability for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1YjUi8O Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)