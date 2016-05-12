(Adds source text)

May 12 Ubisoft :

* FY sales 1.39 billion euros ($1.58 billion) versus 1.46 billion euros year ago

* Fy non-IFRS operating income 169.0 million euros versus 170.5 million euros year ago

* Fy non-IFRS net income 129.0 million euros versus 112.6 million euros year ago

* 2016-17 targets confirmed

* Expects Q1 2016-17 sales to amount to approximately 125.0 million euros, up 29 pct on Q1 2015-16

* 2018-19 operating margin targeted to reach 20 pct and free cash flow expected to come in at around 300 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)