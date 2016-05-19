May 19 Viadeo SA :

* Q1 revenue 4.5 million euros ($5.04 million) versus 6.2 million euros year ago

* Had cash position of 5.7 million euros on March 31

* Says EBITDA will become positive in 2017

($1 = 0.8921 euros)