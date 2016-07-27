BRIEF-Precise Biometrics shares suspended - Nasdaq Stockholm
* Stockholm Stock Exchange says it has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Precise Biometrics with effect from 13:47 CET until further notice
July 27 Teleperformance SE :
* H1 revenue 1.69 billion euros ($1.86 billion) versus 1.66 billion euros year ago
* H1 EBITA before non-recurring items 150 million versus eur 144 million year ago
* H1 net profit group share eur 86 million euros versus 83 million euros year ago
* Confirms and refines FY guidance, targeting like-for-like revenue growth of around + 7 pct and ebita margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 pct
* Expects to maintain a high level of net free cash flow in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Stockholm Stock Exchange says it has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Precise Biometrics with effect from 13:47 CET until further notice
* Signs an agreement with Shiny and its unit MediaStoke for the acquisition of the business units related to data, location based advertising and video advertising
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale