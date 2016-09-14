BRIEF-Oman's Bank Sohar FY profit falls
* FY net profit 19.1 million rials versus 27.7 million rials year ago
Sept 14 Aedifica SA :
* Acquisition of a portfolio of three senior housing sites in the Netherlands
* Three senior housing sites in the Netherlands, totalling 446 units
* Contractual value: approx. 73 million euros ($82.15 million)
* Operator: Stichting Vitalis Residentiele Woonvormen Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ceOZrQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* FY net profit 19.1 million rials versus 27.7 million rials year ago
* FY net profit $165 million versus $161 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jJpPTM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Jan 28 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday Britain did not agree with U.S. President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration after facing criticism from lawmakers in her own party for not condemning his executive order.