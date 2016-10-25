Oct 25 Dassault Systemes SA :

* Reports Q3 IFRS revenue of 735.2 million euros ($799.8 million) versus 675.7 million euros a year ago

* Q3 IFRS operating income 160.9 million euros versus 148.8 million euros a year ago

* Q3 IFRS net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 113.1 million euros versus 105.5 million euros a year ago

* 2016 non-ifrs financial objectives updated: revenue of about 3.015-3.030 billion euros and diluted EPS of about 2.40-2.45 euros

* Sees Q4 non-IFRS total revenue of about 832-847 million euros

* Sees Q4 non-IFRS total revenue of about 832-847 million euros

* Sees Q4 non-IFRS operating margin of about 33-35 pct; and non-IFRS EPS of about 0.69-0.74 euros