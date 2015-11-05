BRIEF-Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Nov 5 Innate Pharma SA :
* Q3 revenue of 10.0 million euros ($10.9 million) vs loss of 55,000 euros a year ago
* 9 month revenue of 13.1 million euros vs 1.0 million euros a year ago
* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments amounting to 269.6 million euros at September 30
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)