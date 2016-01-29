Jan 29 KBC Ancora NV :

* H1 recurring financial loss of 9.4 million euros ($10.17 million) versus 9.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 10.5 million euros versus loss of 10.7 million euros year ago

* Will record a negative result for the year and will not distribute a dividend in respect of FY 2015/2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)