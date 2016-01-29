BRIEF-HCL Technologies renews transformational IT engagement with Singapore Exchange
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
Jan 29 KBC Ancora NV :
* H1 recurring financial loss of 9.4 million euros ($10.17 million) versus 9.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss of 10.5 million euros versus loss of 10.7 million euros year ago
* Will record a negative result for the year and will not distribute a dividend in respect of FY 2015/2016
