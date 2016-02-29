Feb 29 QRF CVA :

* FY net current result up 12.0 pct to 5.1 million euro ($5.5 million)

* Fair value of real estate portfolio at Dec. 31 stood at 218.8 million euro vs 139.2 million euro a year ago

* Occupancy rate at end 2015 of 98.4 pct vs 99.7 pct a year ago

* FY net rental income 9.3 million euro vs 8.1 million euro a year ago

* FY net profit group share of 4.6 million euro vs 2.9 million euro a year ago

* EPRA NAV per share of 23.81 euro

* Raises proposed gross dividend to 1.32 euro per share

* Remains cautious regarding uncertain economic and geopolitical climate for 2016

