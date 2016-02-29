Feb 29 Prologue SA :

* FY revenue of 23.1 million euro vs 22.3 million euro ($24.2 million) a year ago, on comparable basis

* Expects to see in H2 2015, a profitability comparable to the one seen in H1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)