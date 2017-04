March 3 Mithra Pharmaceuticals Sa

* FY gross profit 10.2 million euros ($11.16 million) versus 9.1 million euros a year ago

* FY REBITDA is loss of 10.7 million euros versus loss of 2.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss of 9.8 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros a year ago

* Cash & cash equivalents as of Dec. 31 of 96.8 million euros mainly resulting from the proceeds of its IPO