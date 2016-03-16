March 16 Groupe Open SA :

* FY revenue 282.3 million euros, up 6.8 pct

* FY net income group share 8.8 million euros, up 66 pct

* FY current operating income 17.3 million euros, up 22 pct

* Should reach its 2020 objective of 500 million euros in revenue and current operating income of 10 pct

* For 2016, confirms a new increase in revenue and results

* To propose a dividend of 0.25 euro per share