BRIEF-Bioxyne requests trading halt
Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising
March 23Vexim SA :
* FY revenue of 13.9 million euro vs 10.3 million euro ($11.5 million) a year ago
* FY operating loss of 4.3 million euro vs loss of 6.1 million euro a year ago
* FY net loss of 4.4 million euro vs loss of 6.2 mln a year ago
* Cash position as of Dec 31 of 4.2 million euro
* Says 2016 will be a year of strong growth in revenue
* Expects to start becoming profitable in H2 2016 and to be profitable for FY 2017


($1 = 0.8946 euros)
* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017