April 20Groupe Concoursmania SA :

* FY revenue of 17.0 million euro vs 19.8 million euro ($22.4 million) a year ago

* FY EBITDA is loss of 0.7 million euro vs profit of 2.8 million euro a year ago

* FY net loss group share of 1.4 million euro vs loss of 1.0 million euro a year ago

* Has goal to get back to profitability for 2016

($1 = 0.8830 euros)