Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
April 20 Worldline SA :
* Q1 revenue 299 million euros, up 6.5 pct in organic growth at constant scope
* Q1 free cash flow 35 million euros, up 10.7 pct
* All 2016 objectives confirmed
* Equens transaction expected to close end of Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, Feb 3 Italian troubled lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday it had issued a bond for 3 billion euros ($3 billion) guaranteed by the state.
Feb 3 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd -