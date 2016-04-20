April 20 Worldline SA :

* Q1 revenue 299 million euros, up 6.5 pct in organic growth at constant scope

* Q1 free cash flow 35 million euros, up 10.7 pct

* All 2016 objectives confirmed

* Equens transaction expected to close end of Q2 2016