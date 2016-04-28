Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Lectra SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 62.2 million euros ($70.5 million), up 12 pct
* Q1 income from operations is 7.3 million euros, up 39 pct
* Q1 net income is 5.1 million euros, up 38 pct
* Proposes dividend of 0.3 euros per share
* FY 2016 objective is to achieve growth in revenue of 6-12 pct
* FY 2016 objective is to achieve growth in income from operation of 8-25 pct
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order