Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 20 Adocia SA :
* H1 revenue of 11.9 million euros ($13.1 million) versus 12.7 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss of 4.2 million euros versus profit of 4.8 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss of 4.2 million euros versus profit of 6.7 million euros year ago
* Cash position as of June 30 of 60.9 million euros compared to 72.1 million euros as of January 1st Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9089 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: