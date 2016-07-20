Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 20 Novacyt SA :
* Q1 revenue 5.0 million euros ($5.5 million), up 11 pct at constant scope
* Cash position as of end of June of 1.8 million euros
* Is thinking about a double listing; will announce decision in H2
* Announces that its H2 2016 guidance is on the right track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9089 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: