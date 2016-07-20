July 20 Novacyt SA :

* Q1 revenue 5.0 million euros ($5.5 million), up 11 pct at constant scope

* Cash position as of end of June of 1.8 million euros

* Is thinking about a double listing; will announce decision in H2

* Announces that its H2 2016 guidance is on the right track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9089 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)