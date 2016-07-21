BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer equities to fixed income in current market environment
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"
July 21 Argan SA :
* H1 rental income 32.9 million euros ($36.23 million), down 2 pct
* H1 current operating income 30.0 million euros, down 1 pct
* H1 recurring net income 18.8 million euros, down 1 pct
* EPRA triple net asset value per share including rights as of June 30 of 25.7 euro, up 8 pct compared to Dec. 31, 2015
* Occupancy rate as of June 30 of 98 pct at same level as Dec. 31, 2015
* Confirms 2018 objectives of 72 million euros annual rental revenue, net LTV at 60 pct and NAV including rights at 30 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reports 5.99 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNAQn7 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically pare back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced.