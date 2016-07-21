UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Damartex Sa :
* Q4 revenue of 152.2 million euros ($167.59 million), up 3.0 pct at constant exchange rates
* FY revenue of 717.3 million euros, up 2.6 pct at constant exchange rates Source text: bit.ly/29WeDiS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources