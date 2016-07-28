BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Dbv Technologies Sa :
* H1 net loss of 49.4 million euros ($54.66 million) versus loss of 14.5 million euros year ago
* H1 cash position of 288.8 million euros versus 104.5 million euros year ago
* H1 total income 4.8 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.