Feb 9 Coface SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 1.49 billion euros ($1.69 billion)
vs 1.44 billion euros a year ago
* FY operating income is 192.3 million euros vs 199.0
million euros a year ago
* FY net income group share is 126.2 million euros vs
125.0 million euros a year ago
* FY combined ratio net of reinsurance is 83.1 pct vs 79.7
pct a year ago
* The group's loss ratio net of reinsurance has stabilized
over the last six months, at 52.5 pct
* Says prepared for solvency II; ratio of capital required
to cover subscribed risks stands at 147 pct
* Group will propose a dividend of 0.48 euros per share
* In the absence of significant rebound in global activity,
targets of growth and profitability for period ending 2016 will
not be achieved
