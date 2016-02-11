Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 4.16 billion euros ($4.70 billion) vs 3.68 billion euros a year ago
* Q4 adjusted operating income is 560 million euros vs 284 million euros a year ago
* Q4 reported net income group share is 659 million euros vs 271 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order