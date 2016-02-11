UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Faurecia SA :
* Reports H2 total revenue of 10.19 billion euros ($11.51 billion) vs 9.50 billion euros year ago
* H2 operating income is 489 million euros vs 372 million euros year ago
* H2 net income group share is 213 million euros vs 78 million euros a year ago
* H2 net financial debt amounts to 963 million euros, down 425 million euros vs Dec. 2014
* Proposed dividend of 0.65 euros, up 86 pct versus 0.35 euros paid in 2015
* Faurecia expects, for 2016, a very moderate growth of worldwide automotive production
* Expects 2016 growth in sales between 1-3 pct (at constant exchange rates and scope)
* Expects for 2016 an improvement in operating margin of between 20 and 60 bp, thus giving an operating margin of between 4.6-5.0 pct of total sales
* Expects 2016 net cash flow of around 300 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.