BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities to set up 42 sales offices
* Says it received approval to set up 42 new sales offices in China
Feb 25 Montea CVA :
* Reports FY net rental profit of 34.3 million euros ($37.8 million) vs 26.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit is 24.0 million euros vs 6.1 million euros a year ago
* FY fair value of the real estate portfolio is 480.7 million euros vs 400.9 million euros a year ago
* Occupancy rate at year-end is 96.0 pct vs 96.6 pct yr ago
* Proposal to pay out a dividend of 2.03 euros per share
* Aim to reach the milestone of 600 million euros in fair value for the property portfolio in 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016