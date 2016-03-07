UPDATE 1-Senegal to issue Eurobond in April -FinMin
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
March 7 Atenor Group SA :
* FY operating revenue 116.7 million euros ($128.48 million) vs 110.8 million euros year ago
* FY turnover 107.9 million euros vs 106.8 million euros year ago
* FY net consolidated result group share 20.0 million euros vs 15.3 million euros year ago
* Board of directors will propose gross dividend of 2.00 euro per share to general assembly
* Dividend ex date: April 25; payment date: April 28
