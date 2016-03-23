March 23Ingenico Group SA :

* Gives 2020 revenue guidance of 4 billion euros ($4.48 billion)

* Gives 2020 EBITDA margin guidance of 22-23 pct (200-300 bsp higher than in the preceding plan)

* In strategic plan 2020: floor for EBITDA to FCF conversion rate is 45 pct

* Strategic plan 2020: dividend policy of a payout ratio of 35 pct confirmed

* Strategic plan 2020: plans to limit capex to about 3-4 pct of revenue over the period

* Group will be stepping up efforts in 2016, expects operating expenses to return to normal from 2017 onwards Source text: bit.ly/1q1tSNT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)