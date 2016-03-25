UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 25 Societe de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaborations SA :
* Reports FY net revenue 242.0 million euros ($270.1 million)vs 231.1 million euros a year ago
* FY EBIT is 30.6 million euros vs 23.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit is 21.0 million euros vs 16.6 million euros a year ago
* Proposes gross dividend of 1.60 euros per share (net: 1.168 euros per share), up 29.0 pct yoy
* Save for exceptional circumstances, 2016 sales should be below 2015 sales
* Plans a significant drop in operational profit for 2016
* Launch of new products (part of strategic plan 2016-2020) will weigh heavily on 2016 results
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources