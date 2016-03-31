Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Business & Decision SA :
* FY current operating income 5.9 million euros ($6.72 million) versus 8.8 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 1.0 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 224.2 million euros versus 204.9 million euros year ago
* Says should return to better margin levels in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1RA5hXt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order