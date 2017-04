April 6 Biocorp Production SA :

* FY net loss is EUR 0.9 million versus a profit of EUR 3,122 a year ago

* FY sales EUR 2.5 million versus EUR 1.7 million year ago

* FY net operating loss is EUR 3.2 million versus loss of EUR 2.6 million year ago

* Cash position at Dec. 31, 2015 is EUR 6.0 million versus EUR 65,000 at Dec. 31, 2014