May 3 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :

* Fair value property portfolio at March 31 is 348 million euros ($402.2 million) versus 347 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015

* Q1 rental income is 4.5 million euros versus 4.9 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating profit is 4.5 million euros versus 8.1 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit is 3.5 million euros versus 7.3 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating distributable result per share is 0.56 euros versus 0.64 euros a year ago

* Occupancy rate of the real estate portfolio at March 31 is 98 percent versus 98 percent at Dec. 31, 2015

* EPRA NAV/share at March 31, 2016 is 49.77 euros versus 49.02 euros at Dec. 31, 2015

* Expects 2016 operating distributable result to be lower than in 2015