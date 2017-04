May 11 arGEN X BV :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million) versus 1.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating loss is 3.0 million euros versus a loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net loss is 3.0 million euros versus a loss of 3.0 million euros a year ago

* Cash, cash-equivalents and financial assets at March 31 are 53.8 million euros versus 52.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects for ARGX-113 top line phase 1 mad study by end July; announcement phase 2 plan in H2

* Expects for ARGX-111 interim data of phase 1b safety expansion cohort by mid-2016

* Expects for ARGX-110 interim phase 1 study TCL data in Q3 and top line data by end 2016