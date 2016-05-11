May 11 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 64.6 million euros ($73.5 million),
up 10.2 pct YoY
* Guidance for 2016 reiterated for both topline growth and
REBIT margin
* Net cash position at end Q1 is 104.9 million euros versus
22.4 million euros at end of Q1 2015
* Sees 2016 revenue growth greater than 20 pct, with double
digit annual growth thereafter
* Sees 2016 operating margin of 11 pct, increasing to 13-15
pct by 2018
* Says is planning to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30
pct
* Proton therapy and other accelerators backlog amounts to
355.4 million euros at end Q1
