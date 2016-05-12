May 12 Biocartis Group NV :

* Cash position end of Q1 2016 amounted to about 84 million euro ($95.9 million)

* Guidance for 2016 reiterated

* On track to complete critical mass of solid biopsy testing for oncology in H1 2016 with the planned launch of a solid biopsy lung cancer panel in Q2 2016

* Installed base growth progressed further in Q1 2016 and is on track to realise target of adding 150-175 idylla instruments in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)