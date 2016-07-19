Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 19 Le Noble Age SA :
* Q2 revenue EUR 114.0 million ($125.54 million) versus EUR 95.9 million year ago
* H1 revenue EUR 220.5 million versus EUR 222.4 million year ago
* Sees for 2016 operating revenues over EUR 385 million Source text: bit.ly/29M4rHV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: