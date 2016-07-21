July 21 Dassault Systemes SA :

* Reports Q2 total revenue (IFRS) of 754.0 million euros ($831.9 million) versus 715.7 million euros a year ago

* Q2 IFRS operating income 161.4 million euros versus 157.7 million euros a year ago

* Q2 IFRS net income (equity holders of the parent) 101.3 million euros versus 100.3 million euros a year ago

* Net operating cash flow increased 8 percent to 449.1 million euros for six months ended June 30, 2016, compared to 416.8 million euros in H1 2015

* Sees Q3 non-IFRS total revenue objective of about 715-725 million euros

* Sees Q3 non-IFRS EPS of about 0.54-0.57 euros

* Sees Q3 non-IFRS operating margin of about 30-30.5 pct

* 2016 non-IFRS financial objectives reaffirmed, with strong H2 software revenue growth

* Sees 2016 non-IFRS EPS of about 2.40 euros, representing a growth objective of about 7 percent, as reported

* Sees 2016 non-IFRS revenue growth objective of about 6-7 pct in constant currencies at 2.990-3.015 billion euros

* Sees 2016 non-IFRS operating margin of about 31 pct , compared to 2015 where the non-IFRS operating margin was 30.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)