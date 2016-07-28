July 28 JCDecaux SA :

* Reports H1 adjusted revenue of 1.62 billion euros ($1.79 billion) versus 1.46 billion euros a year ago

* H1 adjusted organic revenue up +6.6 pct, with a lower Q2 at +3.4 pct

* H1 net income group share is 80.4 million euros, up +1.1 pct

* H1 adjusted EBIT before impairment charge is 120.5 million euros versus 134.6 million euros a year ago

* Following 2016 gdp growth forecast revisions, brexit-related concerns now expects Q3 adjusted organic revenue growth rate to be low-single digit

* Following 2016 gdp growth forecast revisions, brexit-related concerns now expects Q3 adjusted organic revenue growth rate to be low-single digit

* Expected advertising revenue loss against our original forecast will be significant against our uk street furniture business plan for H2 2016