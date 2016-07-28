BRIEF-ITbook to issue shares for 300 mln yen via private placement
* Says it will issue 733,400 shares at the price of 409 yen per share for 300.0 million yen in total, through private placement to an individual
July 28 JCDecaux SA :
* Reports H1 adjusted revenue of 1.62 billion euros ($1.79 billion) versus 1.46 billion euros a year ago
* H1 adjusted organic revenue up +6.6 pct, with a lower Q2 at +3.4 pct
* H1 net income group share is 80.4 million euros, up +1.1 pct
* H1 adjusted EBIT before impairment charge is 120.5 million euros versus 134.6 million euros a year ago
* Following 2016 gdp growth forecast revisions, brexit-related concerns now expects Q3 adjusted organic revenue growth rate to be low-single digit
* Expected advertising revenue loss against our original forecast will be significant against our uk street furniture business plan for H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 733,400 shares at the price of 409 yen per share for 300.0 million yen in total, through private placement to an individual
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
TOKYO, Feb 1 Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to release two or three mobile games every year, a day after the Japanese videogames maker disappointed investors with a one-third cut to its full-year operating profit outlook.