Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* Poland's PKO BP says signed deal that envisages the bank would guarantee one of its clients' bond issue worth 1.95 billion zlotys ($486.8 million).

* The total value of the exposure of the bank under the loan agreement concluded by the bank with the client and its affiliated companies in the last 12 months amounts to 3.02 billion zlotys. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0056 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)