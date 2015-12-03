Dec 3 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych W Warszawie SA

* The Chief Executive of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Pawel Tamborski, will resign from his position as of Dec. 31, the bourse said in a statement on Thursday.

* Tamborski became CEO in July 2014. The stock exchange is controlled by the Polish government, with the treasury ministry holding 51.76 percent of its shares.

* Poland's conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) won an outright majority in the parliamentary election in November, raising questions over the future of managers in state-run firms.

* "In the relations between a company's management and its shareholders the most important is trust. I've never been a politician. (...) I would not like the bourse to be a part of political games," Tamborski said in a statement, without elaborating.

* Tamborski was a deputy treasury minister in the previous government and financial markets have speculated that the new government might want to replace him at the bourse. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)