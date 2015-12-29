BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
Dec 29 (Reuters) -
* If the bank and insurer asset tax is passed in its current form, it will bring 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.14 billion) into the 2016 budget, deputy Finance Minister Konrad Raczkowski said on Tuesday.
* Poland's No.1 PKO lender will pay 870 million annually in asset tax, Raczkowski told the parliament.
* Polish state-controlled insurer PZU would pay 150 million zlotys annually, he added.
* Earlier on Tuesday, a member of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said that it planned to amend the bank tax bill to exempt government bonds from the levy. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8659 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
April 2 A toddler and her mother were killed when a possible tornado flipped over a mobile home in Louisiana, authorities said on Sunday, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing hail and fierce winds to parts of the U.S. South.