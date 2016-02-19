UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 LPP SA
* Poland's LPP said its 2016 CAPEX will amount to 370 million zlotys ($93.70 million), down from 489 million in 2015;
* The home-grown rival to H&M and Inditex said it was hit hard in the fourth quarter by 20-percent dollar rise;
* The net profit fell in the quarter 29 pct to 173 million zlotys;
* LPP also said it aims to increase sales in 2016 in comparable terms. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9487 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.