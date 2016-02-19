Feb 19 LPP SA

* Poland's LPP said its 2016 CAPEX will amount to 370 million zlotys ($93.70 million), down from 489 million in 2015;

* The home-grown rival to H&M and Inditex said it was hit hard in the fourth quarter by 20-percent dollar rise;

* The net profit fell in the quarter 29 pct to 173 million zlotys;

* LPP also said it aims to increase sales in 2016 in comparable terms. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9487 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)