UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
March 21 MD Medical Group Investments Plc :
* FY 2015 EBITDA 2.68 billion roubles ($38.81 million) versus 2.08 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 1.77 billion roubles versus 1.32 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 9.51 billion roubles versus 7.20 billion roubles year ago
* Says recommends 6.66 roubles per share as final dividend for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.0600 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.