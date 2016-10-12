Oct 12 Etalon Group :

* New contract sales in Q3 2016 amounted to 106,661 square meters or 10.58 billion roubles ($170.03 million) versus 121,522 square meters or 11.39 billion roubles year ago

* Average price per square meter of apartments in Q3 2016 was 110,413 roubles versus 102,417 roubles year ago

* Number of new contracts in Q3 amounted to 2,069 versus 2,525 year ago

* 9-month new contract sales 342,263 square meters or 33.72 billion roubles versus 210,485 square meters or 19.31 billion roubles year ago

* Net profit for 6 months of 2016 was 1.3 billion roubles

($1 = 62.2255 roubles)