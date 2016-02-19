UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 LPP SA
* LPP, Poland's biggest clothing retailer, plans to pay out a dividend of at least 32 zlotys per share from 2015 net profit, the firm's deputy head Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Friday.
* "There is no threat to the dividend pay-out. If I was to recommend a dividend then it should not be lower than last year," Lutkiewicz told a news conference.
* For 2014 profit LPP paid out a dividend of 32 zlotys per share. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.