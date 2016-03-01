March 1 Netia SA

* Polish telecom operator Netia said on Tuesday it planned to pay out dividend at 0.2 zlotys per share for 2015.

* The company also said it wants to invest around 417 million zlotys ($104.59 million) in network upgrade by 2020.