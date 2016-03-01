March 1 ING Bank Slaski SA

* Polish ING Groep unit said on Tuesday it planned to pay out a dividend of 4.3 zlotys per share from its 2015 profits compared to 4 zlotys paid out last year.

* The total dividend value amounts to 559 million zlotys ($139.64 million) or 49.6 percent of the unit's 2015 consolidated profit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0031 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)