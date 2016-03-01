BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
March 1 ING Bank Slaski SA
* Polish ING Groep unit said on Tuesday it planned to pay out a dividend of 4.3 zlotys per share from its 2015 profits compared to 4 zlotys paid out last year.
* The total dividend value amounts to 559 million zlotys ($139.64 million) or 49.6 percent of the unit's 2015 consolidated profit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0031 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan